ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja is promising the Coalition would spend $200,000 on much-needed refurbishments at Tuggeranong's Southern Cross Stadium if re-elected, as the battle over the ACT's Senate seats nears its final week.
Senator Seselja announced the election commitment on Thursday, while taking a swipe at the ACT government and accusing it of overlooking community basketball facilities.
"With thousands of players and their parents out on the courts each weekend these upgrades will mean a better experience for the whole community," he said.
The funding would pay to refurbish the stadium floors including sanding and refinishing, new backboards, scoreboard upgrades, repairs to the bathrooms and facilities, lighting upgrades, painting and some new mini stands.
The five-court stadium is used by 572 junior teams, 175 senior social teams and premier teams in Canberra, and has not been refurbished since opening in 1997.
Canberra Southern Cross Club chief executive Ian Mackay said the funding would help foster thousands of young aspiring athletes that play on the courts each weekend.
"The club is delighted to receive the commitment to this much needed funding support. The Southern Cross Stadium is run on a community model where no profit is made from the operation of the stadium," he said.
"Through COVID it has been impossible to find the funds to keep the stadium to a standard our community can be proud of. This support will be a huge boost to the thousands of kids and adults that play in the stadium each week."
Senator Seselja earlier this week pledged a re-elected Morrison government would deliver $4.5 million towards Capital Football's Home of Football project.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
