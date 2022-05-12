With just over a week to go until May 21, the leaders are campaigning in opposite ends of the country. While most voters may have already made up their minds, there is still plenty of wriggle room in the lead up to election day.
Anthony Albanese is campaigning in Fitzroy Island, Queensland on Friday. He is expected to make an announcement for the seat of Leichhardt, which has been held by the Liberals for the past four terms and is a key seat when Aussies hit the polls.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is once again hitting the pavement in the Melbourne electorate, Chisholm. Held by Liberal MP Gladys Liu by a razor-thin margin, the electorate is a key seat for the upcoming election.
Advertisement
Mr Morrison might be hoping for a warmer welcome in Victorian, after a former high commissioner to Solomon Islands tried to speak with the Prime Minister during the Libs' recent trip to Tasmania.
We'll deliver breaking news to keep you up-to-date on the latest campaign twists and turns, live as they happen. Stay tuned in here for all the developments as Australians turn out to decide who will lead the Parliament and the nation for the next three years.
READ MORE:
The live blog appears below this line and above the image, but sometimes takes a moment to appear.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.