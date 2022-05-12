Support for the family unit Advertising Feature

It may sound trite, but what are we without our families? The family unit is why we go to work, take on a mortgage, and join the local school council or sporting club; we want our kids to thrive under our watch.

Rest assured, you're in good company because each year, over 100,000 people and hundreds of organisations celebrate National Families Week, from May 15-21, Australia's annual celebration of families.

National Families Week aims to celebrate the vital role that families play.

It is a time to celebrate with your family, contact your extended family and friends, and share in the enjoyment of family activities within the wider community. It is a time to celebrate the meaning of family and make the most of family life.

Let's take the time to reflect on families' critical role in teaching, supporting, and nurturing children, especially as they grow.

Families Australia's former CEO and National Families Week Champion, Dr Brian Babington, said the following in a statement.

"I believe strongly that we need to think more about the value of families and do more to support our and others' families, whatever form they take. What does your family mean to you? What do you give to and get from your family? At times family life can undoubtedly be challenging, but families are the best places to share and to be understood. National Families Week is a great opportunity to pause and take stock of how we can all work for greater family wellbeing."

National Families Week coincides with the United Nations International Day of Families on May 15.

This day is observed by the United Nations to mark the importance the international community places on families and to show concern about their situation in many parts of the world.

All Australians, including community organisations, schools, councils, companies and individuals, are invited to participate in National Families Week each year.

The enduring theme is 'Stronger families, stronger communities' to highlight the vital role families play as the central building block of our communities and deliver the message that community wellbeing is enhanced by family wellbeing, whatever the makeup of 'family' means to you.

National Families Week is supported by the Australian Government Department of Social Services. For more, visit nfw.org.au.