All students at Calwell High School will be returning to campus on Monday after WorkSafe ACT lifted the prohibition notice on the school.
The year 7 and 8 students were banned from attending school since March 31 after WorkSafe inspectors saw occupational violence and unsafe situations caused by a lack of staff.
Inspectors found teachers and administration staff were being abused, sworn at, screamed at and subjected to sexualised behaviour or violence from students on a daily basis.
Teachers were regularly taking classes of more than 40 students as COVID-19 swept through the under-staffed school.
Education Minister Yvette Berry survived a no-confidence motion in the Legislative Assembly after the extent of safety issues at the school were revealed.
The Education Directorate worked with staff in the first week of term two on training and safety protocols.
Ms Berry said she was pleased WorkSafe ACT had lifted the prohibition notice so Year 7 and 8 students could return to face-to-face learning.
"I know this has been a challenging period for the school community. Thank you to teachers, staff, families and students at Calwell High School for your patience and commitment to ensuring that everyone feels safe and welcome at school, so the best learning can happen," she said.
"We want every ACT public school student and staff member to thrive, and that is why we will continue to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of our school communities."
The directorate has sent two extra teachers to the school and appointed Steve Collins as an extra member of the leadership team.
It said it was committing to professional development and ongoing training for staff.
"The school is also committed to improving student engagement and implementing its Positive Behaviours for Learning program," an ACT government spokeswoman said.
"Nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of staff and students, and this remains a key priority across all ACT public schools."
In a letter to parents, principal Megan Altenburg said the school would have greater consistency around how it managed and communicated incidents that happen at the school and communicate more frequently with parents.
She said there would be improved monitoring of staff absences and the impact of COVID-19, and the school psychologist would be available.
"As you know, we have been working with the Education Directorate and WorkSafe ACT to improve our working and learning environment," she said.
"Much of this work has involved reviewing processes around incident management and work health and safety. Our staff have also participated in refresher training and professional development in these areas."
Parents and carers at Calwell High School were not told about the prohibition notice when they were directed to keep students home at the end of term one. Some have attempted to enrol their children at other schools.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
