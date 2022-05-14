The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Kippax Health Centre demolition opposed by residents

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
May 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Watson, centre, is among those protesting the planned demolition of Kippax Health Centre. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A plan to demolish the old Kippax Health Centre has been opposed by residents, who claim retail expansion over the Holt District Playing Fields should never have been approved.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.