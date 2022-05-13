The Prime Minister just about missed meeting Kim Jong-un.
He and local MP Gladys Liu left through one door and a lookalike for the North Korean leader intruded through another to stage some sort of incomprehensible stunt.
The impersonator seemed to have something against the Liberal candidate for ultra-marginal seat of Chisholm in Melbourne, but who knows what or why? And who cares?
By the way, Kim Jong-un has lost weight. The stunter needs to do the same if he wants to remain accurate in his portrayal.
It was all part of the froth of elections in a strong democracy - like Australia's.
Except we are now beyond the froth. We are at serious make-your-mind up time.
Through the day, Mr Morrison hammered away at his theme, firstly, in front of what he sees as exactly the right backdrop of a hi-tech Melbourne firm, and, secondly, at a community centre in outer Melbourne, one of those areas which are not quite urban but not quite country either - maybe, Mr Morrison's ideal target area.
Jobs, jobs, jobs, was the theme. From jobs, community flows.
It's not been a good week for the Prime Minister and his close encounters.
On Thursday, he nearly met the first Australian High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands, only for the man to be bundled away by the PM's security people before he could voice his unhappiness at government policy.
Mr Morrison said he was just following protocol by moving on from that particular near-meeting.
But the media continually pressed him on how it came to be "on his watch" that China might have access to docks which could be used for military purposes on Australia's doorstep.
Mr Morrison has a technique now. He switches every question back to the need for a strong economy.
It's been the line of attack ever since Mr Albanese's stumble - if stumble it was - over whether wages (minimum or general?) should should rise at least to keep pace with inflation. It remains unclear if Labor would or could guarantee any rise in real wages - or what the economic effects of that would be.
Aside from politics, following the two leaders this past week (Mr A at the start and Mr M at the end) reveals one heartening fact: both pass the "receptionist test".
This, of course, is the test of how a famous person treats the receptionist in a building. They might be nice to the chief executive but rude to the lowly people.
Both leaders seem genial and ordinary, in the best sense of the word, when the cameras aren't on them.
This will come as a shock but there are politicians out there who are nasty pieces of work (shorter words come to mind) once the recording light is off. You will know who they are because it's very hard to turn charm on and off. A smile is with the whole body.
But the next prime minister does not seem to be one of them, at least on the evidence of cursory observation. Mr Morrison admitted he can be a "bulldozer" but that's not a surprise, either.
One other heartening conclusion: we should celebrate Australian democracy, despite its flaws.
Imagine how a former diplomat would have been treated if he had tried to approach an American president.
He would be lucky to escape with his life.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
