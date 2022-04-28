The Canberra Times

Education Week May 13 - 18 | The new basics of emojis

Dawn Rasmussen
By Dawn Rasmussen
Updated May 13 2022 - 1:20am, first published April 28 2022 - 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY FACE: Emojis may be about to play their part in the tricky subject of emotional intelligence. Photo: Shutterstock

Your toddlers can often get the iPad working even though their reading levels aren't developed yet, so how do they do that?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dawn Rasmussen

Dawn Rasmussen

Senior Journalist

I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.