Should we encourage people to rescue their neighbours in private boats?

Obviously the SES cannot guarantee it will be able to rescue everybody who needs it, or to conduct rescues in the usually short time available. At Lismore there was criticism of the agency for being "absent" when it was most needed. This criticism was understandable, but the difficulty the SES's volunteers had in getting from their homes to their floodboats through flooded streets must be noted. And it needs to be recognised that, at moments of extreme flooding, no agency will have sufficient boats, crews and other operatives to meet the scale of the urgent demand for rescue and other forms of assistance.