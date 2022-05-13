The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 14, 1979

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 13 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: May 14, 1979

Scientists at the Australian National University were making big steps towards renewable energy on this day in 1979, after it was announced that a prototype solar-energy power station would be built by the team in far-western NSW. The introduction of the station would mean that after two years, the small town would derive all of its electricity from the sun's rays.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.