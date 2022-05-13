Move over Julia Gillard. This is the "real Scott" moment.
Just over a week out from polling day, Scott Morrison has admitted he is seen as a "bit of a bulldozer" and promised that "there are things that are going to have to change with the way I do things."
That's a promise that sort-of-good government starts, if not today, then after the election. You just have to vote his government back in.
A bit of a change from you don't like me, but you need me, which has been heard along with, "it won't be easy under Albanese."
This is the Prime Minister, who could not just be nice in the nice section of the last leaders' debate, finally taking on numerous accusations of being a bully and admitting he is toxic.
So toxic he can't personally campaign in the marginal seats he desperately needs to hold onto, like Wentworth, North Sydney, Kooyong and Goldstein.
So he is saving the furniture. His furniture. His captain's picks. Like his repeat visits to campaign with Maria Kovacic in Parramatta and the daily backing in, if not in person, of Katherine Deves in Warringah.
This will go down as one of the defining moments of the 2022 election campaign.
This is not the Prime Minister giving up by any means. Mr Morrison has his back against the wall and he is fighting hard.
But "the loose unit" may well have given him the slip. For now.
The shift from the last leaders' debate is complete with this crisis mode pivot.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
