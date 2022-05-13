The Canberra Times

Show us the money, say women's rugby stars

By Darren Walton
Updated May 13 2022 - 5:11am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Parry expects a financial boost from the World Cups for Australian women's rugby players.

Wallaroos captain Shannon Parry expects more money for female players as Rugby Australia cashes in on hosting the men's and women's World Cups in 2027 and 2029.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.