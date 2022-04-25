Did you know about half of the people aged between 65 to 74 have cataracts, and though it's rare, kids can develop cataracts too?
Over time, cataracts become worse and interfere with our vision, affecting important skills such as driving, reading, working, and doing favourite crafts or playing sports.
If left untreated, cataracts will eventually cause total blindness. They are the leading cause of blindness in the world.
"The good news is that conditions like cataract eye disease can easily be prevented through early detection and affordable treatment," Vision 2020 Australia CEO Patricia Sparrow said.
"Ninety per cent of blindness and vision loss in Australia is preventable or treatable if detected early enough."
VISION 2020: The Right to Sight is an initiative of the World Health Organisation and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.
Most age-related cataracts typically develop over the years, so it's a relatively slow process.
Symptoms can include:
Cloudiness is a reliable sign that your cataracts are worsening. Cloudiness is, quite literally, when it looks like you're trying to see through cloudy, foggy air.
If left untreated, cataracts can cause total blindness. The main treatment for cataracts is eye surgery, preferably before your cataracts start seriously affecting your vision.
Lifestyle and aging, certain hereditary and physical traits, and lifestyle habits, can contribute to the development of cataracts.
Yes, there are ways. Have regular eye exams, watch your blood sugars if you have diabetes, stop smoking, reduce alcohol consumption and eat a balanced diet.
If you notice your vision blurring and the eye's surface looking cloudy, make an appointment for an eye exam immediately.
If you're over 55, it's a good idea to book in for regular eye examinations, just like you would for a dental check-up.
Cataract treatment restores your vision, and you can get back to doing the things you love.
It also gives you peace of mind and eases worry about the consequences of poor sight.
