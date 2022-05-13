I was moved by the Prime Minister's change of heart on Friday when he said he hadn't always done everything right, had been "a bit of a bulldozer", had learnt from his mistakes and that he would change. It was a lot like what a jilted spouse might say to the angry partner they had neglected and abused when they came home to find the contents of their wardrobe thrown out the window, their whisky poured down the sink and the windows of the Porsche smashed in. I'm channelling that excellent movie The War of the Roses here. I suspect Mr Morrison's plea to the voters to take him back one more time is just as sincere as Michael Douglas's was to his wife in that film.

