The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Act now to control COVID

By Letters to the Editor
May 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wearing masks is still the best, cheapest and easiest way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Picture: Karleen Minney

Thank you for your excellent editorial ("Silence on COVID deaths is hard to explain", canberratimes.com.au, May 12) reminding us that COVID-19 is a serious disease, that the pandemic is far from over, and that we should not forget simple measures to reduce our chances of contracting the disease.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.