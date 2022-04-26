CHOOSING the right school for your child from preschool to Year 12 is a huge decision and one that will impact their entire lives.
Year 7 is a particularly important time in the life of your child's education.
This is the year they step into high school, choose the subjects that could inspire them for life and create friendships that will last a lifetime.
There are possibly even more aspects to consider when deciding which secondary school will suit your child than when you first enrolled them in kindergarten.
Parents need to consider a whole range of issues, and it will be different for every family.
Does your child have a particular interest such as music, sport, languages, vocational or academic studies that you want the school to nurture?
Each high school will offer a variety of curricular and extracurricular subjects that could prove to be the backbone of your child's enjoyment at their school.
Some parents will choose to allow their children to attend the same school as the rest of their graduating junior year. This means they will transfer easily when it comes to making new friends and settling down.
In some instances, parents may consider moving their children away from earlier influences in their lives that may have proved to be disruptive.
Either way, Year 7 is the perfect time to move them to a school you know has everything to offer your child.
You may, at this point, consider if is it important that the school is single-sex or co-educational. This is a highly personal choice and is often based on your own past experiences or your family cohort.
If you want to send everyone to the same school and have both boys and girls in your family, a co-ed school saves on the school run.
For those who live more remotely in our regional areas, choosing a school with boarding facilities that offers everything you want for your child means you have some homework to do.
Talk to past parents and students, and take the time to discuss the school's ethos and how your child will spend their days when they are not studying.
A school's educational philosophy and facilities will often be the key to making up your mind.
Parent associations and volunteer work are often advantageous for your child and the school.
Each school will have a cost structure that could determine your final choice.
Remember to factor in textbooks, uniforms, excursions and extracurricular activities and find out if scholarships or bursaries are available.
Ask for a copy of the school's prospectus, look at the school's website and make an appointment to take a tour during school hours.
