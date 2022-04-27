There are many myths around palliative care, and most times, we all leave it too late to dispel many of them until it is too late for you and your loved one.
Did you know palliative care provides specialist health care to promote the quality of life, the comfort and dignity of someone with a life-limiting illness, and support their family to provide care?
Advertisement
It's certainly much more than just end-of-life care because none of us really know our use-by date.
"All palliative care is about quality of life and helping people with a life-limiting illness live their lives as well as possible for as long as possible," Palliative Care Australia's chair, Professor Meera Agar, said.
Palliative Care Australia (PCA) is the national peak palliative care organisation.
They say things need to change because even though nine in 10 Australians have heard of palliative care, about half don't fully understand it.
All palliative care is about quality of life and helping people with a life-limiting illness to live their lives as well as possible, for as long as possible.- Professor Meera Agar, chair, Palliative Care Australia
The theme for National Palliative Care Week 2022 is 'It's your right'.
The theme seeks to raise awareness about the rights of all Australians to access high-quality palliative care when and where they need it.
One of the great myths about palliative care is that it is only a synonym for end-of-life care.
It is so much more than that. Palliative care is available to anyone with a life-limiting illness, not just cancer patients. People living with dementia, chronic, or degenerative conditions can access palliative care services.
Palliative care is available for everyone, and it is not difficult to access.
A referral from your doctor, medical specialist or other health provider is often all you need. To get the palliative and end-of-life care you need, it is a good idea to start planning now.
A team of medical, nursing and allied health professionals will usually provide your palliative care.
This team can also work with your doctor to provide services that will help you, your family and your carers throughout your illness.
Family members and friends or personal carers can also form part of your team.
You will have regular visits so they can monitor you and adjust your care if needed.
If you haven't thought about your end-of-life care options, now is a good time to start. Once you have thought about it, then you can start planning.
Sorting out care earlier rather than later will reduce stress on you and your family. It will give you time to understand better and manage any physical symptoms (such as pain or nausea). It will also allow you time to consider practical, emotional and spiritual needs.
Advertisement
You could start by thinking about things like who you want for your end of life care, do your loved ones know what you want for your end-of-life care and who would make decisions about your end-of-life care if you were no longer able to.
You may have other thoughts, such as:
While over half of us find the subject of death and planning for the end of life too difficult to talk about, or upsetting for family, the true definition of palliative care needs to be much broader than care provided at the end of life.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.