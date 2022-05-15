The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Subscriber

Canberra artist G.W. Bot is still walking in the poet's garden of the Australian landscape

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
May 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist G.W. Bot, with some of her works at Beaver Galleries. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

For G.W. Bot, a garden is many things.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.