The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Settling the score with Newcastle Rebels: Canberra's big league weekend with Magic Round

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated May 13 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Katrina Fanning Shield's magic round adds to Canberra's big weekend of rugby league on Saturday and Sunday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Canberra Raiders Cup may be hitting the pause button, and the Raiders may be heading north, but the capital is still set for a big weekend of rugby league.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.