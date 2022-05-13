The Canberra Raiders Cup may be hitting the pause button, and the Raiders may be heading north, but the capital is still set for a big weekend of rugby league.
It's magic round for the Katrina Fanning Shield at Raiders Belconnen, with four games back-to-back on Saturday.
And the Newcastle Rebels will be in town to make their mark at NSWRL headquarters in Bruce against two representative sides.
Two ACT men's sides - under-20s and opens - will look to turn the tables on the visitors on Saturday, following an internal ladies' league representative game.
Canberra will be seeking redemption for last year, after it travelled up the Federal Highway and was defeated.
Under-20s coach Jarrad Teka said his side was ready to go.
"We've got something in our favour this time, so it's definitely an advantage," he said.
"There's not much we could do with the time we had, but I think the young fellas are keen to prove a point this weekend and see if they can push their names further up the system.
"It's a big opportunity for them to perform, and we do have some talent in the side, so I'm looking forward to seeing them grow."
Five players from the region will also be heading to Sydney on Sunday with the NSW Country side to face their NSW City rivals.
Canberra Raiders Cup rep sides, Saturday at NSWRL HQ:
Katrina Fanning Shield Magic Round, Saturday at Raiders Belconnen:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
