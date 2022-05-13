The Canberra Times
Opinion

Equality and representation should be a defining issue for this federal election

By Yasmin Poole
May 13 2022 - 6:30pm
Thousands gathered on the lawns of Parliament House for the March 4 Justice protests in March last year. Picture: Karleen Minney

In February of this year, I sat in an audience at the National Press Club to witness two incredible people deliver one of the most powerful and courageous speeches I've ever witnessed. Nestled in the heart of Canberra's parliamentary hub, this was the nation's most iconic forum for discussion and debate. The atmosphere was electric. I watched as Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins took to the stage - two young women, two survivors. It finally felt like the power of young women was being recognised in this country.

