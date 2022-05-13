Equality and representation should be a defining issue for this federal election

Our democracy pays the price. Just one in 10 young women, most of whom will be voting for the first time in a few weeks, felt parliament was a safe place for them to work when Plan International Australia surveyed them in 2021, right after Brittany Higgins bravely came forward. And despite a number of reviews into the culture of parliament and promises to fix things - 60 per cent of young women surveyed again this month by the charity for girls' equality said they do not believe parliament has become any more safe or equal in the last year. An unsafe political culture means we lose out on the bright and powerful voices of young women who should be in politics and could change this country for the better.