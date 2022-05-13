Your cocooning essentials | Trending

Start creating a cosy lounge room now and you'll be ready to snuggle when the seasons change.
Modern sofa with corner, $2390. A lounge suite that can hold multiple bodies, or a single soul all stretched out, is always an inviting place to be. koala.com/en-au
Holland wool cushion, $69.95. Texture and fabric choice play an important role in setting the scene, and for cosy spaces you cannot beat wool. adairs.com.au
Ever candle, $90. An essential for any home when creating a warm environment, this version doubles as art. xrjcelebrations.com.au
Monash and Aurora throw rug ranges, from $69.95. Drape them on each sofa or chair in your lounge, so they're readily accessible for everyone. pillowtalk.com.au
Marc Martin Feline Friends mug, $9.95. Don't forget other small (but integral) touches, such as your favourite hot beverage. maxwellandwilliams.com.au
Wintering: The power of rest and retreat in difficult times by Katherine May, $35. Piles of books on the coffee table help create a welcoming space. penguin.com.au
Mudgee reed diffuser, $29.95. Don't forget to address other senses; the right scent can also evoke a feeling of warmth and comfort. freedom.com.au
Sweet horses framed canvas, $249. Swap your beachy or tropical-inspired art for works that are complementary to your layered soft furnishings. jameslane.com.au
Water hyacinth rectangle basket, $35. Stack it with winter must-haves, be it extra blankets or kindling for an open fire. target.com.au
KOO Molly faux fur footstool, $90. For a playful touch, texture can also be introduced in more unlikely places. spotlightstores.com
Sutton table lamp, $199.95. Soft lighting is key when creating your cosy lounge room. madraslinkonline.com.au
Koldby cowhide, $329. Don't forget to add warmth underfoot. A rug or hide helps add both physical and visual warmth to a room. ikea.com/au
