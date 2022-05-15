We need to work towards building a greener Canberra

I agree with Dr Jenny Stuart ("Bigger is not better", Letters, May 11), particularly on reducing "plot ratios in new developments to enable trees and gardens to flourish".
I also suggest allowing medium to large blocks in existing RZ1 areas to be subdivided into separate titles, with an appropriate financial contribution to the public purse.
Recent changes by the ACT government require more permeable surfaces in new developments and more tree cover. Provided these outcomes are mandatory (i.e. no more gaming of the system by developers) more people can live in existing RZ1 areas without them becoming a concrete jungle as has often previously occurred.
Unfortunately Canberra is not headed in this direction.
For example, there are proposals to further fill in Canberra's green space near Curtin, around Yarralumla, between Kingston Foreshore and Fyshwick, the CSIRO site at Ginninderra, and the Defence site near Lawson. No doubt there are more.
Furthermore, the government reportedly did not support the national heritage listing of Canberra as a garden city.
Why is Canberra in this situation? Probably because it has been easier financially and politically for the Labor-Greens government to sell green space and allow multi-storey construction to guarantee ongoing work for the construction industry, rather than to show leadership by protecting our green spaces, facilitating compact urban development and budgeting so that privatising our green spaces is not necessary.
You'd expect the Prime Minister to distort the truth of what Albo said about supporting a minimum wage increase but you'd think reporters and other commentators could get it right - unless they're pursuing an anti-Labor agenda.
Albo did not say he will raise the minimum wage by 5.1 per cent.
He said that an ALP Government would support an increase. Whether or not that happens will depend on the deliberations and decision of the Fair Work Commission - a supposedly independent body but one which has been stacked with employer representatives during the nine-year tenure of the LNP.
No-one should hold their breath for this group of mainly LNP appointed commissioners, including arch conservative and ex-LNP Member for Indi, Sophie Mirabella, to actually agree to an ALP government supported wage increase matching inflation.
It would be in everybody's interest if this issue were accurately reported.
Please note the minimum wage rise proposed of a measly extra $1 an hour affects only those poor people on the minimum wage.
Management, or anyone seeking raises due to staff and skill shortages, will be the bigger and irresistible wages push, so look after the weakest and don't be mean about it.
I could not agree more with L Barnard (Letters, May 9) when he asks the question "What has Katy Gallagher ever done for the ACT?" .
Gallagher, firstly as health minister and then as chief minister over six years, presided over a shambolic health administration and did nothing to address the problem.
As of today, after more than two decades of Labor rule, it's still a shambles with no signs of improvement on the horizon.
There is no mention of political parties nor even the role of prime minister in our constitution. He/she is just one of the ministers.
So this election isn't about ScoMo or Albo, but about the quality of individual representatives we elect and whether they will do what is best for our country rather than following whatever the executive says.
They should ensure that the role of the PM is diminished, Captain picks not occur, and decisions be made by parliament not the PM.
Clearly N. Ellis (Letters, May 10) does not understand the basis of the unemployment figures if he thinks a low unemployment figure obviates the need for a "full employment summit".
The unemployment figure is based on the number of people who want to work but who aren't able to get even one hour's work a week, thus full employment is very much something to be sought,
And it has been a deliberate tactic of this Coalition government to increase the casualisation of employment, resulting in fewer people having one full-time position, and a number (if they're lucky) of part-time, usually poorly paid jobs.
These people are not reported in the unemployment figures, so they improve the look of that statistic, and the look of the government's competence.
The return to a society where full-time work is the norm is certainly something to be wished for, and if the Labor Party can achieve that through a full employment summit, bravo I say.
Community sports facilities are important for the well-being of Australian communities. I have been monitoring the 2022 federal election commitments of both major parties throughout Australia and there is a distinct bias towards marginal electorates.
There should be equitable distribution of funding throughout Australia based on evidence not "sport" barrelling. We need to take the funding of community sports facilities outside elections and colour coded spreadsheets.
Funding decisions should be based on evidence - spread of current facilities in an electorate, growth areas of an electorate, age of facilities and popularity of sports.
Canberra arguably needs more indoor stadiums to increase participation in sports such as basketball and badminton rather than a $15 million redevelopment of Viking Park.
Did anyone else notice that in Scott Morrison's acknowledgement during the Nine debate that he "shouldn't have said it wasn't a race" in relation to vaccinations, he immediately drew Brendan Murphy into the discussion - generously sharing responsibility in his inimitable way?
Leopards and spots come to mind.
I agree wholeheartedly with Felicity Chivas (Letters, May 11) that highlighting Ncuti Gatwa's selection as the first black Doctor Who should be irrelevant.
I'm reminded of an interview with Stan Grant a little while back who, when asked if he looked forward to our first black PM, replied that he looked forward to having a PM who happened to be black.
Something which has become crystal clear over the past three years of government is that one of the greatest conundrums in society is often those claiming deep religious conviction are often the most out of touch with watch constitutes moral behaviour.
The majority of the most genuine and caring people I've ever met had no need to either set foot in a church or show off their "faith" to the world.
Labor's 2030 emission targets are much higher than the fully funded Coalition targets, but so far we have no details of how they intend to lower emissions, what this will cost and how much it will change the Earth's temperature.
So far the silence has been deafening. I can only assume Labor know the policy will be expensive, disruptive and useless and don't want to talk about it.
If I am wrong, then let's hear the facts. If not, would the press please do their job and winkle the truth out of them.
One of the many truly disheartening aspects of this protracted election campaign (and there are many) is the manner in which both the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader frame their press conferences and debates.
Although both profess a strong conviction to their respective faiths, one would hardly know it, based on their language and personal, pejorative attacks towards each other.
As it is written in Matthews gospel, "on the outside you appear to people as righteous but on the inside you are full of hypocrisy".
After almost 10 long years Scott Morrison is now begging us not to break up with him, to give him another chance, he says he'll change. Sorry Scotty, it's time for a conscious uncoupling.
After watching the foreign affairs debate on Friday I've come to the conclusion that Marise Payne and Penny Wong should be leading their respective parties - and if they were what an election, and a choice, we would have. The trouble is mediocre males will always trump able women in politics; just ask Julie Bishop.
Following the victory celebrations in Moscow the Russian ambassador may like to remind his President that Roosevelt's right hand man Harry Hopkins visited Stalin under very difficult circumstances and pledged American arms to repel the invader. Dr Biden's courageous trip to the Ukraine is reminiscent of that visit. It didn't turn out well for that invader.
All being well we head to Australia's biggest Morrison "bye bye" election. If not we have ourselves to blame.
J. E. Howard, (Letters, May 11). On one hand you are criticising the ACT government for their "woeful management of public housing" then, on the other, you are praising them. The affordable housing project in Dickson - Common Ground, which you suggest the government could learn from, is in fact an ACT Housing project.
Confessing that housing in the ACT is the most costly in the country makes voting for the same old miracles a risky option.
Scott Morrison won't agree to a debate on the ABC because he is frightened Tom Gleeson could be the moderator. The debates are a variation on Hard Quiz where Gleeson is a master at pressing the time out buzzer. With the correct answers to the questions on the cards in his hand, he could award points to determine the winner. The loser would be be "Out".
I couldn't agree more with Klaus Inveen ("Consider Kim Rubenstein", Letters, May 11). I too believe Zed must go and that Kim can bring more to the position of a senator for the ACT than David Pocock, especially with her knowledge of constitutional law.
Putin has united the almost the whole world together against him. Not even COVID could do that.
L. Barnard (Letters, May 9) in response to questions about Zed Seselja and his lack of support for the ACT, asks what has Katy Gallagher done. Zed as a member of the government can access support for the ACT. Katy is not a member of the government. Her job is to hold the government to account. A job she performs admirably.
The answer to John Coochey's question about when will homeless men get more support is "never". The ABS rounded the numbers down.
