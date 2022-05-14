The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 15, 1968

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 14 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1968.

Making the front page on this day in 1968 was the news a plea for financial relief for pensioners in Canberra had fallen on deaf ears in the House of Representatives.

