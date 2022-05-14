Times Past: May 15, 1968

Making the front page on this day in 1968 was the news a plea for financial relief for pensioners in Canberra had fallen on deaf ears in the House of Representatives.
Mr J. R. Fraser had delivered a plea to Mr Wentworth, the Minister of Social Services, outlining the case for the remission to pensioners of land rent, rates and water charges in a detailed and lengthy question.
By the time Mr Fraser had made his case, Mr Wentworth had fallen fast asleep, so the plea went unheard.
Literally.
Once he was awoken by his fellow ministers' nudges he walked, confused, to the dispatch box and asked what had been said and by whom, as he missed it during his slumber.
The speaker made the suggestion Mr Fraser put his question on notice, and Mr Wentworth give him a written response.
Outside the house, as if he had not made it clear, Mr Wentworth explained he had not gotten much sleep the previous night.
"It reminded me of the man who dreamt he was making a speech in parliament,'' he said.
"But when I woke up, I found I was!"
