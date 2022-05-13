More Canberra and Queanbeyan schools have asked parents to keep students home because of teachers being sick or isolating with COVID-19.
Weetangera Primary School years 4 to 6, Red Hill Primary School years 2 and 3 and Amaroo School years 4, 5 and 9 will need to learn from home from Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 20.
Red Hill Primary principal Louise Owens said in a letter to parents children of essential workers and vulnerable children could attend school for supervision.
"Since the start of the school year, we have experienced limited teacher availability primarily due to staff isolating with COVID-19 or as household contacts, and illness," Ms Owens said.
"Despite our ongoing efforts, we have unfortunately reached a point where years 2 and 3 are unable to run normal face-to-face learning programs."
Meanwhile, students in years 8 and 10 at Queanbeyan High School were learning from home on May 11 and 12 due to a large number of COVID cases among staff.
Students in the support unit at Queanbeyan High School were learning from home on Friday.
At Karabar High School, students in years 8 and 10 were learning from home on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 due to a large number of COVID-19 cases among staff.
"While we recognise the best place for our students to learn is in the classroom, the health, safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is the department's number one priority," a NSW Education spokesperson said.
"As part of our winter plan for managing COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in schools, the department may direct the school to adopt additional measures for a short period of time, such as requiring some year groups to learn from home, mask-wearing indoors at high schools and for adults at primary schools or moving assemblies or large gatherings outdoors or learning from home."
In the ACT, year 10 students at Amaroo School and two classes at Black Mountain School were set to return to class on Monday after a week at home.
Students in Franklin School, Palmerston Primary School and Macgregor Primary School will be able to return to face-to-face learning on Tuesday.
Years 5 and 6 at Caroline Chisholm School and years 3 to 6 at Latham Primary school will return on Wednesday.
Namadgi School students in years 4 to 6 will learn from home until May 19.
Years 7 and 8 at Calwell High School have the green light to return to campus after WorkSafe ACT lifted a prohibition notice on the school.
New COVID-19 infections remained high in the ACT, with 1217 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday.
There were 74 COVID patients in hospital, with four in intensive care and one on ventilation.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
