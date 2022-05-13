Australian rugby legend Stirling Mortlock turned to Wallabies flyhalf Noah Lolesio to ask how old he will be when the 2027 World Cup is contested on these shores.
"I'll be 27," the ACT Brumbies playmaker said. Mortlock's response was simply "fantastic".
Because Lolesio will be in a position to lead the Wallabies into a World Cup on home soil after Australia secured hosting rights for the 2027 men's and 2029 women's tournaments to kick off a golden decade for the code in this country.
Hosting a World Cup will provide Australian rugby with a desperately-needed cash injection after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sport to its knees.
Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos estimates the two tournaments will generate a windfall of between $50 and $60 million to save the governing body from financial peril.
Beyond that, it may provide a carrot for Australian rugby to offset fears of a talent exodus by providing a carrot for players to stay home despite raids from cashed-up international clubs.
Now Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson hopes the chance to play in a World Cup at home will help convince the code's brightest talents to stay in Australia long-term.
"I think it's a great thing for players to represent their country, especially at a World Cup. They only come around once every four years, and having one on your home soil is something very special and something you'd remember for a long time," Thomson said.
"It's a nice carrot for us to have. There's other things also, with the British Lions tour coming and a lot of positivity around where rugby is going to go over the next decade.
"I think that is certainly going to help us retain players within Australia."
Lolesio, Thomson and Mortlock were on hand at Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra to celebrate Australia landing hosting rights for two World Cups.
But there was a sense of frustration given Canberra is unlikely to host any matches in the men's World Cup, with the ACT government - who did not send a representative to the event - deciding not to engage in bidding wars for marquee sporting contents.
Thomson hopes Canberra can play a role in the 2027 tournament as a training base or a venue for pre-World Cup matches as rugby supremos look to avoid making the same mistakes that saw funds from the 2003 tournament in Australia squandered.
"There's a significant profit to be made out of World Cups if they're run well, and I'm sure the 2027 World Cup will be run well. There was a big windfall in 2003," Thomson said.
"The crucial thing will be having a very detailed financial plan about how we manage the money, what we can do and how we invest in the game to increase the growth of participation and also to our rugby programs to get kids, families, volunteers, everyone interested and a part of rugby."
The 2003 tournament is still fresh in the minds of rugby fans across the country. Mortlock is still asked on "most days" what was going through his mind when he took a famous intercept in a semi-final against New Zealand that catapulted Australia into the final.
The groundswell of support that followed was so special that Mortlock "couldn't ask for anything more, except for perhaps winning that final and Jonny Wilkinson not kicking that field goal".
"To know the Wallabies have this north star five years from now is unbelievable for rugby in this country," Mortlock said.
"Having this five years from now, I think most players would be saying 'I need to be a part of that'. Every single player and all young players coming through have got something to look forward to.
"That's only going to be better for our Super Rugby teams going forward."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
