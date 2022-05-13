It was love at first sight for Canadian hockey player Mario Valery-Trabucco when he arrived on Australian shores three years ago as part of an exhibition series.
It was this that drew him back to the nation's capital a week ago.
"I came to play a tournament here a couple of years ago in the ice hockey challenge, Canada versus USA," he said.
"I absolutely fell in love with the place [Australia] but I was only here for two weeks.
"I knew I had to come back and spend some more time."
COVID-19 hit a year later, postponing a planned trip with a friend, but the Canadian was not put off.
When the chance to sign with the Canberra Brave this season came up, Valery-Trabucco took it with both hands.
As a veteran of many different established leagues around the world, the opportunity to be a leader in a developing competition like the Australian Ice Hockey League was too good to resist for the 35-year-old.
"I know Australia is a growing country [in terms of ice hockey], so I'd like to be a little bit of everything for the team," he said.
"I'd like to be a teacher but I'd also like to be a learner, things might be a little different around here so I'm open to anything.
"I've got quite some experience so I'd like to bring some stuff here that the guys can use going into the future for them, the team and Australian hockey in general."
The Canadian import came out of the gate all guns blazing in his debut for the Brave last weekend, netting two goals to go along with six assists.
Arriving in Canberra only two days prior to his first AIHL game, Valery-Trabucco put all the credit on his teammates' shoulders.
He said the hours of travel had taken its toll and he could not have done it without them.
"I was running off just straight up adrenaline, I was definitely half asleep from the last two days of travelling," he said.
"The guys helped me out a lot, it was pretty easy with them by my side."
The Brave play their second home game of the year on Saturday when they take on Melbourne Ice.
The new signing is keen for his first taste of hockey at the Phillip Ice Skating Centre.
"I've heard some really good things about this rink, it gets pretty crazy," he said.
Off the back of four straight victories to start the season, the Brave will be coming into this one with all the momentum.
Valery-Trabucco will be keeping it simple though, sticking to the same routine he has maintained throughout his entire career.
"I've been getting dressed and warming up exactly the same way for the last 20 years of my career," he said.
"It's a whole two-hour process, left side first, always have my coffee at the same time, always start warming up at the same time. There's probably 100 of those little things that I'm used to.
"You gotta get nervous, that means you are awake and ready for everything. Out there, keep it simple and play your game."
