The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

'Unacceptable': Public service fraud case has 'changed dramatically', court told

BF
By Blake Foden
May 14 2022 - 7:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abdul "Alex" El-Debel outside court on a previous occasion. Picture: Blake Foden

Barristers for three former public servants have blasted prosecutors over the "unacceptable" state of a major fraud case, with one saying it remains "completely unclear" what her client is actually accused of.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.