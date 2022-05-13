The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

'Extensive assault' caused death of Peter Keeley on South Coast, NSW Supreme Court told

ST
By Soofia Tariq
Updated May 13 2022 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Keeley, who was found dead on the NSW South Coast in early February 2020. Picture: Katherine Griffiths

The death of a Canberra auctioneer found tied up and gagged in bushland was the result of a violent assault by teenagers and not drugs detected in his system, prosecutors have argued at the conclusion of a murder trial.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ST

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.