Canberra's major sporting organisations want their fair share of the federal pie, and they want a multi-year plan to secure it.
The coalition of major participation sports in Canberra has written an open letter to all federal ACT candidates running with concerns the territory was missing out on funding, as a "safe" political seat.
The safeness of the electorate has been challenged this election, with more than $35 million being promised by various parties and candidates for major sporting facilities.
COMPS, however, wants funding to also be delivered to community sport facilities, which service more than 70,000 participants, as the same challenges facing major sport are "mirrored" in community sport.
Netball ACT chief executive Matthew Battams said he got a little bit of surprise when he moved to the capital due to the poor quality of the community courts.
"I've worked and lived in three different states, and I think the comparisons for community sport are stark with what the ACT gets versus some of the other states and territories," he said.
"We just want to know what the plan is. We just need to know, 'This is what it looks like going forward'. So if we know that we're next on the radar, that's great but if we're not, we know where our place is and that's helpful as well. Because we know our time will come.
"We've got an opportunity to have a plan to say, 'This is how we can make sure that the ACT community remains physically active'.
"We always hear we are more active than most states and territories, but I don't think we want to take that for granted because it won't always be like that, particularly if facilities fall below levels of expectation."
As a result of the lack of federal funding, COMPS argued the territory had fallen a long way behind other jurisdictions and was "almost solely reliant" on ACT government funding.
And it wants a strategic plan in place, involving both levels of government, to make sure there is a plan for community sporting facilities in the region and they will receive federal funding to assist.
This election Canberra been promised $4.5 million for Capital Football's Throsby Home of Football, alongside between $11 to $15 million to reopen the AIS Arena, $15 million for Viking Park upgrades, $800,000 to upgrade Weston Creek Tennis Club, while the idea of a stadium in Civic is also being thrown around.
The AFL's government and venue manager Steve Mahar said the idea driving a push for a strategic plan was to ensure ongoing funding for Canberra's local sport.
Due to the growth in population and the activity level of Canberrans, there were constraints being put on sporting codes as they grew, adapted and changed.
"The federal announcements that are happening in other jurisdictions haven't happened here," he said.
"Each sport has their own facility plan, but the ACT government have limited resources to fund everything. My job is across NSW and the ACT, and just noting some of the commitments we have had in Sydney and other parts of regional NSW.
"We just haven't had those types of commitments for the ACT. So the group feels like we're missing out and our ACT participants are missing out."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
