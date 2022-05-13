The Canberra Times
Bungendore playground to be revamped: Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
Updated May 13 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:39am
The concept plan for the revamped Bungendore playground. Picture: Supplied

The Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council has announced the revamped Bungendore playground will be officially opened on Thursday, May 26 at 3.30pm.

