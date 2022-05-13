The Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council has announced the revamped Bungendore playground will be officially opened on Thursday, May 26 at 3.30pm.
The adventure-style playground has been under construction since February and features new equipment to suit kids of all ages and abilities.
The new playground cost nearly $1.2 million, mostly funded by grants. It was developed with the help of dedicated local volunteers.
A good stop off for families going to and from the coast.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
