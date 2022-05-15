Times Past: May 16, 1974

Winners of the $20,000 first prize in a Canberra lottery were not as happy as one would expect them to be on this day in 1974, as they had found out they would be unable to claim the prize until two decades later.
The winners were a couple who lived in Queanbeyan - or technically, their daughter.
Mr Krste Loleski had entered the name of his child, Elizabeth, on the ticket for the Canberra Mother's Day Lottery.
Upon putting her name on the form, he realised there was no space for her mother's name, so he just left it as it was.
He intended the ticket to be a Mother's Day present for his wife, with half in their daughter's name.
Sadly, the prize could not be claimed until the child was 21 due to the ACT laws relating to minors, according to a spokesman for the Foundation for Youth, for whom the lottery was conducted.
He said he had spoken to the Loleskis the previous day, and would update them as to the circumstances of the money once it was determined by the foundation's solicitors.
Until then, it seemed the money was to be held in a trust by the public curator until the child had her 21st birthday.
