Times Past: May 16, 1974

May 15 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 16, 1974.

Winners of the $20,000 first prize in a Canberra lottery were not as happy as one would expect them to be on this day in 1974, as they had found out they would be unable to claim the prize until two decades later.

