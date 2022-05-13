Up to 700,000 high school students would be encouraged to play sport under a Coalition election pitch aimed at reversing declining participation rates.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also set to pledge $4.8 million to help surf livesaving clubs purchase vital equipment including defibrillators and rescue boards.
Mr Morrison will make a pair of sports and recreation announcements on Saturday as he fights to sway undecided voters a week out from the May 21 poll.
A re-elected Coalition would expand the Sporting Schools program, helping to connect Year 9 and Year 10 students with organisations including the AFL, NRL and Netball Australia.
The $20 million commitment is designed to reverse what the Coalition describes as a "significant decline" in participation among adolescents, in particular girls.
The government also plans to extend the program to the end of 2024, at a cost of almost $80 million.
"Getting more young people involved in sport helps keep our kids active, builds confidence and it provides a way for families to connect back to community sporting clubs as we bounce back from the pandemic," Mr Morrison said.
"It also creates opportunities and connections to support those students who want to make their sporting dreams a reality and look to become the next Sam Kerr, Ellyse Perry or Lance Franklin."
More than 300 surf lifesaving clubs across Australia would also be able to access an extra $5000 a year to buy equipment, if the Coalition is returned next weekend.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
