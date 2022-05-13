The Canberra Times
Official launch of Harry Hartog in Tuggeranong

May 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Harry Hartog has opened in the South.Point shopping centre in Tuggeranong. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Canberra authors Irma Gold and Chris Hammer will help launch the new Harry Hartog book shop in Tuggeranong on Thursday.

