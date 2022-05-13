Official launch of Harry Hartog in Tuggeranong

Canberra authors Irma Gold and Chris Hammer will help launch the new Harry Hartog book shop in Tuggeranong on Thursday.
The store has already opened to the public in the South.Point shopping centre, with Thursday's official launch a chance to celebrate the milestone. The launch is at 11am on Thursday. Harry Hartog directors and brothers Robert and David Berkelouw will also be there.
Harry Hartog in Tuggers will then be hosting storytime every Saturday at 11am starting May 28.
