Vivek Bhattacharjee looks at bodybuilding and sees "a sport where no one can train for you, no one can diet for you, no one can pose for you".
So why are things different in the ACT? Why do so many in an individual sport come together as a unit for a long-awaited return to the ICN City Nationals in Sydney?
Bhattacharjee and Nick Boutzos say it's a matter of legacy.
"It started years prior with the late great Harry Haureliuk," Bhattacharjee said.
"He was very close with Nick Boutzos. He and Nick wanted to ensure there was a Team ACT at all the shows around the country. After he passed, I took on the responsibility of trying to continue his legacy alongside Nick and keeping the ACT unified at these shows.
"We want to give people something to strive for as they prepared for the Canberra show, knowing they could be part of something bigger in terms of travelling and representing the ACT in bodybuilding.
"Creating a team environment in something that is so individual really does keep the unity strong and has probably been a pillar reason why the ACT is the only state that didn't lose a show during the pandemic."
Almost 20 competitors will head to Sydney for the event this weekend as the sport rebounds from a two-year period derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Competitors started preparations while the ACT was in lockdown, refusing to give up on their ambitions after Boutzos and Bhattacharjee hustled hard to ensure Canberra didn't lose a single show during the pandemic.
"[Boutzos] is thrilled and excited to be able to present the opportunity for the team to be able to travel again and represent the ACT. He's thrilled we've been able to keep the sport going at such a difficult time and he's grateful for the support we've received," Bhattacharjee said.
"It's had its challenges. It's a testament to how close this ACT group is that we've been able to stick together this whole time. That goes from Nick, myself, to our event sponsors, club coaches and athletes. Everyone has worked as a collective unit to ensure shows wouldn't get cancelled.
"In 2020 when we first caught wind of the news we were going into lockdown, we pulled our show two weeks forwards to ensure all those people who had prepared for months still had an opportunity to get on stage. Even last year, going into another lockdown, we had to push it back three times but we refused to cancel.
"Nick and myself are both past competitors, we know how much it would mean to us if we had people willing to fight for the shows and not give up on them. We felt we had an obligation to ensure we did that."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
