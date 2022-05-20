The Canberra Times
Everything you need to know about Canberra's arts scene, May 14, 2022

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
May 20 2022 - 4:30pm
A scene from Become the One. Picture: Supplied

Craft ACT

Two new shows are now on at Craft ACT. Collide + Divide is a discipline-bending object based exhibition with 11 emerging JamFactory associates who work in various media. Each artist has been put into a group where they will collaborate on creating a body of work merging both contemporary art and craftsmanship. Fire Country by Rebecca Selleck and James Tylor is a furniture and photography installation addressing the physical and cultural significance of fire in Australia. It draws the burnt landscape into the domestic space, revealing its intrinsic beauty as part of key environmental mechanisms. Both exhibitions are on until July 2. For more information go to craftact.org.au.

