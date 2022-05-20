Two new shows are now on at Craft ACT. Collide + Divide is a discipline-bending object based exhibition with 11 emerging JamFactory associates who work in various media. Each artist has been put into a group where they will collaborate on creating a body of work merging both contemporary art and craftsmanship. Fire Country by Rebecca Selleck and James Tylor is a furniture and photography installation addressing the physical and cultural significance of fire in Australia. It draws the burnt landscape into the domestic space, revealing its intrinsic beauty as part of key environmental mechanisms. Both exhibitions are on until July 2. For more information go to craftact.org.au.