Two new shows are now on at Craft ACT. Collide + Divide is a discipline-bending object based exhibition with 11 emerging JamFactory associates who work in various media. Each artist has been put into a group where they will collaborate on creating a body of work merging both contemporary art and craftsmanship. Fire Country by Rebecca Selleck and James Tylor is a furniture and photography installation addressing the physical and cultural significance of fire in Australia. It draws the burnt landscape into the domestic space, revealing its intrinsic beauty as part of key environmental mechanisms. Both exhibitions are on until July 2. For more information go to craftact.org.au.
It's not an address, it's a new multidisciplinary theatre work from Steps & Holes. Traversing different time periods from the 1860s to the present day, this is the true story of a unique heritage home in Bungendore. With a rich history of occupants that includes artists, war veterans, and multiple generations of cockatoos, the piece peels back layers of history to uncover the secrets within. It's directed by Kate Walder and has original music by John Shortis and text by novelist Inga Simpson. 21 Forster St is on at the Q from May 26 to June 4. For more information go to theq.net.au.
The Blamey Street Big Band is celebrating its 20th birthday with a gala concert at the Harmonie German Club at 7pm on Saturday. Ian McLean, who directed the band during its first 14 years, will again conduct the band. Leisa Keen and Rachel McNally will sing classics including My Funny Valentine and Annette Sloan (Annie and the Armadillos) and Tony Haley will reprise tunes from their Peggy Lee/Frank Sinatra tribute show. There will be big band standards like In the Mood and rearranged songs such as Hey Jude. For tickets go to eventbrite.com.au or go to the Harmonie German Club.
Tuggeranong Arts Centre is hosting a live performance by award-winning dancer Annalouise Paul accompanied by Robbie Varga on guitar, Byron Mark on contemporary percussion and Angel Mellado singing authentic cante and poetry. May 28, 7.30pm. For more information go to tuggeranongarts.com.
Cate Maddy describes her solo show, Expecting Flowers in the Sky as the snippets we remember after a walk in the bush - the memories of the flowering gum, the wind rustling the leaves, the crunch of the dried leaves and bark underfoot, and the grevilias, banksia and paper flowers we walk amongst. It's on at Grainger Gallery until June 5. For more information go to graingergallery.com.au.
This Canberra Community Chorale concert, subtitled Three centuries of music celebrating birds, presents works by Mendelssohn, Faure, Lennon and McCartney, and others. It's on at North Belconnen Uniting Church, Conley Drive, Melba on Sunday at 3pm. For tickets go to trybooking.com/BYCJB.
Charlotte Bronte's novel Jane Eyre takes to the stage thanks to shake & stir theatre this week. It tells the story about a young woman who endures a harsh upbringing before working as a governess for the mysterious Mr Rochester. It has its final performances on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturdayat 2 and 8pm. For tickets go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
From the best of The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables to We Will Rock You and Sister Act, this show presents highlights from many popular musicals. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Sunday at 6pm. For tickets go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Adam Fawcett's award-winning romantic comedy features two vibrant, lovable characters at its hearts. Become The One tells the story of Noah who captures the attention of Tom, a celebrated AFL player nearing the end of his career. Sparks immediately fly, but as the season progresses and their relationship grows, questions around identity, agency and our devotion to hyper-masculinity begin to surface. It's on at the Belconnen Arts Centre on May 26 and 27 at 7.30pm and May 27 at 2pm. For tickets go to belcoarts.com.au.
The Austrian Choir Canberra will present its Autumn Concert on Sunday at 2pm at the Harmonie German Club. It contains instrumental and choral music featuring guest artists Linus Lee and Shirahni Mudaliar. For more information go to harmonieclub.com.au.
On May 21 at 3pm, Thomas Azoury on clarinet and Andrew Rumsey on piano will perform Once Upon a Time in Paris, a collection of French music. For tickets go to eventbrite.com.au. On Sunday at 3pm, tenor Koen von Stade will perform a selection of Schubert songs accompanied on fortepiano by Neal Peres da Costa. For tickets go to trybooking.com.
The Canberra Men's Choir will perform at the Harmonie German Club on May 28 at 2.30pm. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information go to canberramenschoir.net.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
