The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber • Analysis

Federal election 2022: How Eden-Monaro voters are feeling ahead of Saturday's vote

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
May 14 2022 - 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sitting at Royal Hotel Queanbeyan on a Friday afternoon, Royce Gay felt indifferent about election day. But he was well aware his vote could make a big difference in one of the country's most marginal seats.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.