The ACT Brumbies have been made to pay for a forgettable first half as their Super Rugby winning streak comes crashing down at the hands of the Canterbury Crusaders.
The Crusaders were a class above in a 37-26 win over the Brumbies in their Super Rugby Pacific clash in front of 8376 at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
One can only wonder what kind of difference injured Brumbies stars Rob Valetini [hamstring] and Noah Lolesio [concussion] would have made, but that will matter little to coach Dan McKellar.
Valetini is unlikely to return before the finals while Lolesio has boxes to tick before he can return from a concussion to face the ladder-leading Auckland Blues next week.
There were glimpses of promise - the Brumbies matched the Crusaders with four tries apiece and late attacking raids sparked hopes of a stirring second half comeback.
The Christchurch powerhouse's winning run over the Brumbies now stretches to 11 games in a streak dating back to 2009.
The Brumbies' kicking game lacked potency and their attack was rarely on song for long enough to be a serious threat.
They broke the deadlock inside four minutes via inside centre Irae Simone but the hosts struggled to back it up. First Codie Taylor went over after Scott Barrett charged down a Rod Iona kick deep inside the Brumbies' 22.
Iona's confidence seemed to take a hit. Things soon went from bad to worse for the Brumbies flyhalf, who coughed up a ball right into the arms of Sevu Reece before the Crusaders winger skipped over the line untouched.
Richie Mo'unga's boot put the Crusaders up 23-5 at the break, sapping the life out of the home crowd with the Brumbies praying for a miracle to turn things around.
Second half tries to Simone, Folau Fainga'a and Tom Wright gave the Brumbies a faint hope, but each time an error saw that glimmer fade into a red and black abyss as the Crusaders made them pay.
Some wondered if the occasion got to the Brumbies. Some said it was an off night. What's clear is next week's clash with the Blues looms as an enormous ask.
AT A GLANCE
Super Rugby Pacific round 13: CANTERBURY CRUSADERS 37 (Codie Taylor, Sevu Reece, Bryn Hall, WIll Jordan tries; Richie Mo'unga 4 conversions; Mo'unga 3 penalties) bt ACT BRUMBIES 26 (Irae Simone 2, Folau Fainga'a, Tom Wright tries; Ryan Lonergan 2, Nic White conversions) at Canberra Stadium. Crowd: 8376.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
