The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Pedro Rolando double sees Royals prevail in a John I Dent Cup thriller

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 14 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Bodman has been strong since returning to the fold. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Ben Johnston is just about running out of superlatives to describe Pedro Rolando.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.