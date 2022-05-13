Police have nabbed a number of drivers speeding in wet conditions, during a two-day blitz on Canberra roads.
ACT Policing reported 19 infringements were handed out during the early morning operations on Thursday and Friday.
In a statement, police said the majority of offences were committed by tradies rushing to jobs.
A 22-year-old NSW woman was detected driving at 115km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Barton Highway.
The infringement saw the woman issued a $700 fine and four demerit points.
Police were particularly disappointed that the majority of offences were for vehicles travelling between 15km/h and 30km/h above the posted limit on two wet mornings.
There were also 30 random breath tests and eight drug tests conducted with no drivers identified with alcohol or illicit drugs in their system.
Police urge drivers to keep to the speed limit - and to slow down during wet weather.
