The Raiders have copped a massive blow less than a day before their NRL Magic Round game against the Sharks with starting hooker Adam Elliott ruled out due to a bad case of the flu.
The shock news left Raiders coaching staff in a tricky position as the squad prepared to depart for Queensland.
Adrian Trevilyan played his debut in round two after Josh Hodgson's round one season-ending injury, but the 20-year-old is currently dealing with a hamstring injury.
That opened the door for Zac Woolford, son of Raiders legend Simon Woolford, to be a surprise late addition to the side for Sunday. The hooker has played eight games in NSW Cup this season, but only joined the Raiders from the Newtown Jets a few weeks ago.
After just three games in green in NSW Cup, Woolford now finds himself boarding a plane to make his NRL debut. He will be on the bench with Tom Starling elevated to the starting line-up.
All week Elliott had been battling the illness - confirmed not to be COVID-19 - and did not take part in training for much of the lead-up to the Cronulla clash in Brisbane.
With Elliott ruled out due to illness/injury so late, and Woolford not named in the initial squad on Tuesday, the Raiders had to get a special exemption to include the 25-year-old. From next week however those NRL exemption request requirements will not be in place any longer.
In addition to the absence of Elliott, it is understood the Raiders are also on edge about the health of five-eighth Matt Frawley.
The No.6 is filling in for suspended Jack Wighton for the second week after a top performance in Canberra's win over the Bulldogs last week. But like Elliott, Frawley has been knocked about by the flu and is in doubt for Sunday's match.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
