The Giants were completely focused on their upcoming match this Sunday against Carlton when they heard the news that the clash would be the last for long-time coach Leon Cameron.
Even after a deflating loss to Geelong last week, dropping them to 15th on the AFL ladder, the players simply didn't seeing the departure of their coach coming.
Advertisement
"It took everyone by surprise," the capital's own Giants star Tom Green told The Canberra Times.
"I was aware that there was pressure on him, but I wasn't sure that would happen.
"I thought Leon has coached really, really well, and he certainly hadn't lost the playing group or anything like that.
"Everyone was still buying into that message he was sending. We were just looking forward to this weekend, and then all of a sudden, the news came out."
Cameron fronted media this week with the shock announcement of a "mutual decision" reached between himself and the club that he would no longer coach the Giants after this weekend. It ended an nine-year stint at the club since taking over from inaugural GWS coach Kevin Sheedy.
Green believes Cameron's resignation was "disappointing" but revealing of the respect the coach had for the club.
"It was a selfless decision," Green said.
"There's no doubt in my mind that he has the ability to continue coaching at AFL level.
"But he came to that decision, partly for himself and his family, and also because he thinks that was best for the club and playing group."
Many of the young players in the current Giants squad have only ever known Cameron as their AFL coach. Green is one such player. The midfielder still fondly recalls the moment Cameron announced in front of the group that Green would make his AFL debut and handed him his guernsey.
It makes Cameron's exit even more significant to the team.
"He's been so influential for me," the GWS Academy product said. "It is sad to see Leon go. I'll always cherish what he's done for me.
"Before he even knew if I was going to be good enough to get drafted, he was a massive supporter of me coming in at training and getting a feel for AFL footy."
Despite the rocky end to his tenure at the helm, Green said the achievements of Cameron in that time has been immense.
"He's not only coached the team, he's helped build a club," the 21-year-old said.
"You look at his coaching record - he's taken the club to a grand final, he's taken them to five final series.
Advertisement
"But he's also just a really good people person. He's got time for absolutely everyone. That's probably his biggest quality - he's just a great person, but he's also been a fantastic coach."
Mark McVeigh will be the caretaker coach of the Giants following this weekend's match in Sydney. McVeigh was Green's midfield coach last season, and is confident he will be able to step into Cameron's shoes comfortably.
"Spike's relationship with everyone is great, and he's a really respected member of our coaching staff," Green said.
"With a couple of home games coming up, if we can get back on the right track, who knows what can happen.
"We came from a difficult position last year to get into the finals."
Advertisement
Carlton are flying this season, sitting fourth on the table and in scintillating form, but coach Michael Voss said the Blues are wary of the Giants standing tall in Cameron's farewell match.
On GWS' side is the losing record Carlton have had at Giants Stadium, not once claiming victory over the men in orange and charcoal at the ground.
"Carlton are in really good form and we're certainly not under estimating them," Green said.
The team are hopeful this weekend could be the start of a major turnaround with sending off Cameron in style an additional source of motivation.
"It's been emotional, but there's definitely a positive vibe around the group," Green said.
Advertisement
"We think there's still a lot left in this season for us to achieve.
"There's a lot on the line, it is made more important undoubtedly because of extra emotion attached with Leon."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.