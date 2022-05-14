The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: The slow vaccine rollout PM's latest election reflection

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated May 14 2022 - 7:05am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Scott Morrison

It's officially one week until everyone hits the polling booth and the Prime Minister's mea culpa on Friday is still fresh a part of the vibe shift.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.