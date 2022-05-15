Australia is heading into the final week before election day, and the contest is heating up.
The Coalition officially launched its campaign on Sunday, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison telling Liberal Party supporters in Brisbane he's just "warming up".
Advertisement
Mr Morrison promised economic growth and "better days" if the government is re-elected, during his speech at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.
"I'm seeking a second term to ensure that we can take this to the next level, to those better days," Mr Morrison said.
Mr Morrison made housing a central part of the Liberal Party's official launch, promising a re-elected Coalition would allow first home buyers to use up to 40 per cent from their superannuation to buy a home.
"Evidence shows that the best thing we can do to help Australians achieve financial security in their retirement is to help them own their own home," Mr Morrison said.
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese was also in Queensland on Sunday, pitching to Labor Party faithful ahead of the campaign's final week.
"When you vote for a Labor candidate, you're voting to make life better, for yourself, your children, your community, your state of Queensland and your nation," Mr Albanese said.
It followed an appearance on morning television where he lent his support to a COVID-19 education campaign to encourage vaccination.
"We know the infection is out there, we know that the more people that are vaccinated, the better the health outcomes will be," Mr Albanese told the ABC's Insiders program.
Mr Albanese recently criticised Mr Morrison for failing to support a rise in the minimum wage, ahead of two key pieces of economic data which may impact undecided voters.
With crucial wages figures due on Wednesday and April's labour force report due on Thursday, the cost of living is likely back on the agenda.
Stay tuned, and happy voting.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.