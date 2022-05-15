The Canberra Times
Dip in reported COVID-19 cases in Canberra but hospitalisation remains high

By Jasper Lindell
May 15 2022 - 12:30am
Seventy-five people with COVID-19 were being cared for in Canberra hospitals on Saturday night, as the territory recorded 885 new cases of the virus.

