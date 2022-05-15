Canberra Brave continued its undefeated Australian Ice Hockey run with a masterful 9-1 victory over the Melbourne Ice in game one of their first home double-header on Saturday night.
Similar to last week it was a hard-fought opening period before the Brave clicked into gear at Phillip.
The Ice struck first through skipper Austin McKenzie, but it would be their only goal of the night.
Canberra's Tyler Kubara hit back with his brother, league-leading sharpshooter Casey Kubara scoring another right at the end of the period to give the home team a 2-1 advantage.
In the second period Canadian import Mario Trabucco scored his first goal in front of the home fans at Phillip, then Casey Kubara nailed two in quick succession for a hat-trick.
Tyler Kubara got his double to end the middle term, as Trabucco secured his hat-trick with two more goals added to his tally in the final period.
Forward Wehebe Darge had five assists on the night then scored a goal of his own to rub salt in the wound for Melbourne and seal a sensational victory for the Brave.
"I was happy with the way we stepped up after the first period," Brave assistant coach Andrew Brunt said of his team's effort on the night.
"After being down 1-0 and coming back to end the first period 2-1 - that was awesome.
"We were very happy with the way the fourth line [the Brave's younger players] stepped up. They didn't get scored on - and they made a real impression."
Brunt is filling in for head coach Stu Philps as the latter is in Europe fulfilling his coaching role with the Australian women's team.
Game two of the double header is on Sunday at Phillip with the puck dropping at 5pm.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
