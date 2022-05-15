The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber • Opinion

We're nearing the end of this campaign, at last

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
May 15 2022 - 7:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As the campaign enters its final week, Anthony Albanese's mission now is to reach out to uncommitted voters. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

So has Labor won?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.