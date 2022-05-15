We're nearing the end of this campaign, at last

The government's entire campaign is built around Scott Morrison's personality, and yet last week's Newspoll had Scott Morrison plumbing a net satisfaction rate of minus 14 per cent: oblivion territory. There are other bad omens for the government, too. Both the previous PMs who, like Morrison, hung on until the last moment before calling the election (Billy McMahon in '72 and Paul Keating in '96) were dispatched into nothingness. Similarly with the decision to have a long campaign, because these give people time to think and focus on what's wrong - just ask Malcolm Turnbull ('16) and Bob Hawke ('84). Both remained in power, but both leaders had far more political fat than this government, which can't afford a loss.

