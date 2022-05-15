The Canberra Times
Federal Labor would spend $5m to improve inner-north Canberra cycle routes

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 15 2022 - 8:00pm
A federal Labor government would spend $5 million on improved cycle paths in Canberra's inner north. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A federal Labor government would chip in to fund an improved inner-north bicycle route for Canberra.

