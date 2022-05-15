A federal Labor government would chip in to fund an improved inner-north bicycle route for Canberra.
The Garden City Cycle Route would be close to around 17,000 homes along the Northbourne Avenue corridor, federal Labor said.
The route would help reduce traffic congestion on the roads, while also encouraging people to be active and improve their health, the party said.
The Labor member for Canberra, Alicia Payne, said the project was an opportunity to boost the ACT's already high cycling participation rate.
"We know cycling is good for health, good for the environment, and makes a strong contribution to the ACT's economy," Ms Payne said.
The ACT Labor senator, Katy Gallagher, said the investment would make it easier and safer for Canberrans to get around Canberra's north.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr welcomed the election pledge of $5 million, which he said would deliver the project's priority stages.
"Under an Albanese government, the ACT will have a federal government that is willing to work with us on joint infrastructure priorities that also help create and protect good, local jobs," Mr Barr said.
ACT Labor promised $5 million for the first stage of the project before the 2020 territory election.
The commitment said the route would start in Watson and travel through Dickson, Ainslie and Braddon to the City.
The election commitment said construction would begin after July 1, 2022 and be completed in 2024-25.
The ACT government put a feasibility study out to tender in February, which included an indicative timeline that said the project would be completed by June 2023.
The tender called for "a suitably qualified multi-disciplinary design team to undertake feasibility and preliminary design of an active travel route connecting the suburbs on the east of Northbourne Avenue to the city".
"This network improvements project is an opportunity to improve existing active travel connections to consolidate connectivity on the eastern side of Northbourne Avenue," a tender document said.
"The design of functional and aesthetic improvements will be within the immediate, local and broader physical, planning and social context.
"Feasibility and consultation are to be completed in 2022. Preliminary sketch plans are to be completed by June 2023 at the latest.
"Construction is not funded and is subject to future budget consideration."
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
