Greens to reveal 'balance of power' list for hung parliament at campaign launch

By Doug Dingwall
May 15 2022 - 7:30pm
Greens leader Adam Bandt. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Greens will reveal their major priorities in negotiations to form a minority government, putting their opposition to new coal and gas mines, and support for including dental care in Medicare on the list.

