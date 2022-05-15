Greens to reveal 'balance of power' list for hung parliament at campaign launch

The Greens will reveal their major priorities in negotiations to form a minority government, putting their opposition to new coal and gas mines, and support for including dental care in Medicare on the list.
A hung parliament with Greens MPs on the lower house crossbench could position the party to demand support for policies in exchange for its backing in a minority government.
On Monday Greens leader Adam Bandt in Brisbane will list a seven-point "balance of power shortlist" for negotiations in what it is touting as the "likely event" of a hung parliament.
The list includes no new coal and gas, dental and mental health into Medicare, building one million affordable homes and better renters rights, free childcare, wiping student debt, lifting income support, and progress on all elements of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
The Greens say they will still campaign on other measures including free education, and would push those in the next Parliament, but the shortlist represented a starting point for discussions while also signalling party priorities on a Senate crossbench.
Mr Bandt, who will address the Greens official national campaign launch today, said voters deserved to know what will be on the negotiating table.
"Of course we want to see all our policies implemented, but these will be at the top of the list," he said.
Recent polling from Newspoll suggests Labor is on track to form a majority government.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
