The Canberra Times

Albanese declines to promise higher public service wages

By Doug Dingwall
May 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has declined to promise higher wages for public servants but says his party would revitalise the federal bureaucracy while putting Treasury and the Finance Department to work in weeding out "rorts" and waste.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.