Allowing young buyers to dip into their retirement savings - once described as "the craziest idea I've heard" by former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and a swathe of other senior Liberals when it was floated in the past - is pitched directly at middle Australia amid the growing crisis around housing affordability and rental availability. Rest assured Morrison will unleash an onslaught over the remaining five days of the campaign by contrasting it with Labor's $329 million Help to Buy scheme, which involves the government taking an equity stake of up to 40 per cent on the price of a new home.