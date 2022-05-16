The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 17, 1977

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 16 2022 - 2:00pm
An ANU professor at odds with an electric hand dryer made the front page on this day in 1977. The men's lavatory at the Asian Studies building had upgraded from paper towels to the latest technological advance - an electric hand dryer. But this advance was not welcome after the noise of the dryer began to drown out conversation in rooms of the building.

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

