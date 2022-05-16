Nic White is targeting the 2025 British and Irish Lions series as the re-signed Test scrumhalf looks to prove age is no barrier at rugby's elite level.
The Canberra Times can reveal White has a burning ambition to play in the Lions series, with the scrumhalf determined to go beyond a new one-year deal which will keep him in Australian rugby until the end of 2023.
White considered a rich offer from Japan "only because I've got three mouths to feed at home and I'm at the back end of my career", but says he had no real desire to leave the ACT Brumbies.
Instead he will stay in Canberra until the end of 2023 for a shot at both the World Cup with the Wallabies and Super Rugby success with the Brumbies.
White will turn 32 next year but the in-form No. 9 is drawing inspiration from the likes of Irish great Johnny Sexton and rugby league's Cameron Smith and Adam Reynolds to suggest his best football could still be ahead of him.
"It's funny. When I first came back we were talking about the 2019 World Cup and I was pretty open about it then. I said the 2019 World Cup is good, but I'm realistically looking at 2023 as a player and as a person," White told The Canberra Times.
"That Lions series is certainly not something I'm looking at that I can't be a part of. I'd love to go to a World Cup and hopefully play the Lions. I missed out last time because of a bloody broken scapula, so all things going well, hopefully I can keep improving.
"Leinster versus Toulouse on the weekend, the man of the match was a 36-year-old Johnny Sexton. I think this whole age thing now, once you hit 30, I don't know if it's the new 25 but players are getting older.
"Cam Smith went to how long [in the NRL], Adam Reynolds has gone up to the Broncos. You name it, there's a lot of halves, I'm especially talking about playmaking roles and decision-making roles, experience is something you have to get through time. I'm starting to get to a point where I've had a lot and I feel pretty comfortable. Lions, why not?
"I love the Brumbies, we're doing well, and things are going well with the Wallabies. We're going in the right direction. You'd be mad [to leave], wouldn't you? I'm really happy things have worked out and they'll keep me for one more year.
"I'll hopefully play good footy, go to a World Cup, and hopefully stick around a bit longer."
White's new deal gets the green light as the Brumbies prepare to host the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby Pacific's top of the table clash at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
The retention of White, who is closing in on 50 Test caps for Australia, is a major boost for the Brumbies as they mount a charge for a Super Rugby title.
White says the Brumbies and Wallabies programs are "tailor-made" for his success, with Dan McKellar using emerging scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan to help manage White's workload.
That coupled with the work of Brumbies speed coach Josh Strahorn and Rugby Australia's performance specialist John Pryor has the 31-year-old feeling stronger in the gym and faster on the paddock than he ever has in 11 years at the elite level.
"The program is tailor-made for me to succeed. I'm getting stronger, I'm as fit as I've ever been and I'm somehow getting faster," White said.
"I'm certainly not in a mindset, and I don't think anyone in here is, where I'm trying to maintain. I'm still trying to get better. You look at guys like Antoine Dupont and you're going 'okay, how do I get to that?' You're looking at facets of their game and going 'how do I get to that?'
"I'm feeling pretty good body-wise and mentally. It's an exciting place to be at the moment. The Brumbies are doing well and the Wallabies are on the up.
"I've loved being back here and I feel like I've worked so hard to put myself in this position now, not only with Brumbies but Wallabies as well. That's not something I'm keen on giving up."
SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND 14
Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Auckland Blues at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.
